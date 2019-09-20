Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: On Friday night, he earned the first hold of his MLB career to help the Twins beat Kansas City 4-3. Stashak entered the game with one out in the sixth inning, the Twins up 2-0 and the tying run at the plate. The first batter he faced, Alex Gordon, hit a run-scoring doube, but Stashak then got two strikeouts to end the threat. The run was charged to Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak.
Stashk threw 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA in 16 relief appearances. In 22 innings, he has given up 26 hits and one walk and struck out 21.
Playoff possibility: The Twins’ magic number for winning the American League Central is five.
More stats: Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.
