Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: On Wednesday, he pitched 1 1/3 inning of scoreless relief in the Twins' 3-1 loss to the White Sox. With the score 2-1, he entered the game with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and got a swing-and-miss strikeout to strand two runners. He gave up a leadoff single in the seventh but then got two swing-and-miss strikeouts and a groundout. He threw 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 15 relief appearances. In 21 1/3 innings, he has given up 25 hits and one walk and struck out 19.
Next for Twins: They will host Kansas City on Thursday night.
Playoff possibility: The Twins' magic number for winning the American League Central is seven.
On his July 23 MLB debut: Stashak tweeted this two days later.
What I felt out there was indescribable. I’ve been working my whole life for this moment and it was unbelievable and more than I could have ever imagined.— Cody Stashak (@CodyStashak) July 25, 2019
Thank you to everyone to everyone who made this possible.
The crazy journey continues. pic.twitter.com/t4M40u6uWv
In the community: Stashak retweeted this Sept. 11 after he and three teammates visited patients at a children's hospital in Minneapolis:
Spent the morning at @childrensmn delivering Twins hospital gowns & hats! Check out those smiles ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/x6wXt8aSwJ— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 11, 2019
More stats: Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.
