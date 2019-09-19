Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.

Most recent appearance: On Wednesday, he pitched 1 1/3 inning of scoreless relief in the Twins' 3-1 loss to the White Sox. With the score 2-1, he entered the game with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and got a swing-and-miss strikeout to strand two runners. He gave up a leadoff single in the seventh but then got two swing-and-miss strikeouts and a groundout. He threw 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes.

Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 15 relief appearances. In 21 1/3 innings, he has given up 25 hits and one walk and struck out 19.

Next for Twins: They will host Kansas City on Thursday night.

Playoff possibility: The Twins' magic number for winning the American League Central is seven.

On his July 23 MLB debut: Stashak tweeted this two days later.

In the community: Stashak retweeted this Sept. 11 after he and three teammates visited patients at a children's hospital in Minneapolis:

More stats: Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.

