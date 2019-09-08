Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: On Sunday, he gave up one run on one hit and one walk in one-third of an inning during the Twins’ 5-2 loss to Cleveland. The walk was the first of his major league career. Pitching in the seventh inning, he threw eight of his 13 pitches for strikes.
He threw eight of his 10 pitches for strikes, got one groundout and one flyout.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 12 relief appearances. In 181/3 innings, he has given up 23 hits and one walk and struck out 14.
He also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.
Playoff scenario: The Twins maintain a comfortable lead over second-place Cleveland in the American League Central Division race. Minnesota is 5.5 games ahead, six in the loss column. The teams play their final three games against each other starting Friday.
Up next: Minnesota will host Washington on Monday.
