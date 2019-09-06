Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: On Wednesday, he pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the Twins' 6-2 loss to the Red Sox. He gave up one hit, no walks and struck out one. He threw 16 of his 22 pitches for strikes and got one groundout and three flyouts.
Stats: Stashak began Friday 0-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 10 relief appearances. In 17 1/3 innings, he had given up 21 hits, no walks and struck out 14.
He also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings.
Up next: The Twins open a series against Cleveland at home Friday night.
Egg Harbor Township (0-0) at Atlantic City (0-0)
Egg Harbor Township (0-0) at Atlantic City (0-0)
6 p.m Friday
Both these teams struggled last season. Egg Harbor finished 4-6, while Atlantic City was 0-10. This game features two of Atlantic County's better running backs in Tre McKenzie of Egg Harbor and Shawn McGraw of Atlantic City. Adonis Diaz, a Pleasantville transfer, could give Atlantic City a boost at quarterback.
Ocean City (0-0) at Lower Cape May (0-0)
Ocean City (0-0) at Lower Cape May (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday (106.3 FM)
Ocean City finished 4-6 but made the playoffs for the second straight season last year. Junior Joe Repetti steps in at quarterback. The Red Raiders return eight starters on defense, including junior linebackers Brad Jamison and Jake Inserra. Lower finished 6-4 last season. Junior quarterback Connor Eckel ran for 878 yards and eight touchdowns and threw for 719 yards and nine touchdowns.
Oakcrest (0-0) at Hammonton (0-0)
Oakcrest (0-0) at Hammonton (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton, 3-7 last year, is seeking its first winning season since 2015. Blue Devils junior running back Jaiden Abrams rushed for 1,611 yards last season. Oakcrest comes off a 4-5 season. Senior linebacker Darrien Dejean (88 tackles last season) leads an experienced Falcons defense.
Overbrook (0-0) at Mainland Regional (0-0)
Overbrook (0-0) at Mainland Regional (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Mainland finished 8-3 last year and beat Overbrook 24-6 in last year's opener. Senior linebacker Drew DeMorat made 23 tackles for losses last season. Monmouth University has offered senior defensive end/tight end Brayden Pohlman a scholarship. Freshman running back Jabriel Mace should make an impact. Overbrook finished 2-8 last season.
Pleasantville (1-0) at Haddonfield (0-0)
Pleasantville (1-0) at Haddonfield (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Haddonfield is the defending South Jersey Group II champion. The Bulldawgs beat Pleasantville twice last season - 20-7 in the regular season and 28-7 in the South Jersey Group II semifinals. Pleasantville opened with a 27-18 win over Salem. Senior linebacker Ernest Howard made 14 tackles in the win.
Cumberland Regional (0-0) at Middle Township (0-0)
Cumberland Regional (0-0) at Middle Township (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
Middle comes off a 5-5 season and beat Cumberland 35-7 in last year's opener. Middle senior running back/linebacker Karl Giulian ran for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns and made 69 tackles last season. Cumberland finished 0-9 last season. Christopher Rodriguez ad Donvan Loatman lead the Colts offensive line.
Buena Regional (0-0) at Gateway Regional (0-0)
Buena Regional (0-0) at Gateway Regional (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Both South Jersey Group I teams off 9-1 seasons that saw them both reach the sectional semifinals. Buena senior Luke Santiago is a three-year starter and excelled at quarterback and defensive back last season. He intercepted seven passes and made 49 tackles. Defensive end Jake Schultes and linebacker Tom Goetz spark the Gateway defense.
Cedar Creek (1-0) at Salem (0-1)
Cedar Creek (1-0) at Salem (0-1)
1 p.m. Saturday
Cedar Creek opened with a 24-20 win over Willingboro, while Salem lost to Pleasantville 27-18. Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios ran for a touchdown and a threw for a score in the win over Willingboro.
Barnegat (0-0) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (0-0)
Barnegat (0-0) at Pt. Pleasant Borough (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Barnegat returns two starters on offense and three on defense from last season's 7-3 team. Senior lineman Griffin Jackstadt has committed to University of Pennsylvania. Pt. Pleasant Borough finished 3-6 last season.
Southern Regional (0-0) at Nottingham (0-0)
Southern Regional (0-0) at Nottingham (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Southern is seeking its first winning season since 2012. Senior linemen Sebastion Cervetto and Colby Saxton lead the Rams, who will also get a boost from sophomore transfer running back Jaiden Brown. Milo Maguire takes over as coach for Nottingham, which finished 7-3 last season.
Lacey Township (0-0) at Steinert (0-0)
Lacey Township (0-0) at Steinert (0-0)
Noon Saturday
Lacey comes off a 5-5 season. Justin Gorski and Bobby Evans spark the Lacey running game. Steinert also finished 5-5 last season but finished the year on a four-game winning streak.
