Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: On Saturday night, he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the Twins' 9-5 win in the second game of a doubleheader sweep against Cleveland. He entered the game in the fourth inning, gave up one hit and struck out two. Stashak threw 14 of his 17 pitches for strikes, got no groundouts and one flyout.
On Thursday, he retired the only batter he faced on three pitches in the Twins’ 12-6 loss to the Nationals. He entered the game with two outs in the top of the fifth and got Brian Dozier to hit a pop foul that first baseman C.J. Cron caught for the third out.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 14 relief appearances. In 20 innings, he has given up 24 hits and one walk and struck out 16.
He also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.
Playoff scenario: The Twins (91-57) are closing in on the American League Central Division title. They lead Cleveland by 5.5 games (six in the loss column).
