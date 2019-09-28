Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: On Saturday, he made his first major league start in a bullpen game for the Twins. Stashak allowed one run on two hits in two innings. He gave up Jorge Soler's 46th homer of the season in the first inning. He walked none and struck out two. Stashak threw 19 of his 24 pitches for strikes, got no groundouts and two flyouts. The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 18 games. In 25 innings, he has given up 28 hits, one walk and struck out 25.
Playoffs: The Twins clinched the American League Central title Wednesday night. On Friday, they became only the second team in franchise history to win 100 games. The 1965 Twins won 102.
More stats: Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings.