Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: Pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing a hit and striking out two to help the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 12-8 on Sunday. He threw 10 of his 16 pitches for strikes.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 17 relief appearances. In 23 innings, he has given up 27 hits and one walk and struck out 23.
Playoff possibility: The Twins’ magic number for winning the American League Central was five.
More stats: Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.