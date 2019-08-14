PHILADELPHIA - Charlie Manuel and Cole Hamels were both treated like returning heroes Wednesday night.
Manuel had the much better homecoming, however.
Manuel, the former Phillies manager, returned as the team's hitting coach.
The Phillies responded with 13 hits.
Bryce Harper hit two home runs and J.T. Realmuto belted a grand slam as the Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 before 27,204 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (62-58) has won two straight and is contention for National League wild card spot.
Starting pitcher Hamels took the mound for the Chicago Cubs. It was the 2008 World Series MVP's first appearance in a game at Citizens Bank Park since the Phillies traded him to the Texas Rangers in the summer of 2015.
Hamels wore a patch with the initials "DM" on his sleeve to honor deceased Phillies president David Montgomery.
"This is a great place, great memories," Hamels said of Philadelphia. "Just a tremendous fan base and great organization."
The fans gave Hamels several standing ovations, including when he left the game after allowing nine hits and eight runs in just two innings.
"I thought the stadium was pretty excited for (Hamels) as well as (Manuel)," Harper said. "(Hamels) did a lot of good things for this organization while he was here. I think all of us were pretty excited to face him as well. I thought we did a great job to get on him early."
Harper now has six home runs and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games.
"Every day is a new day," Harper said. "I just go out there and see the ball, hit the ball and hopefully good things will happen. Not really trying to do anything more than that."
Manuel, who is the winningest manager in Phillies history, is already a beloved figure in franchise history. Wednesday boosted his popularity. Philadelphia scored 10 runs in the first three innings. The crowd chanted "Charlie, Charlie" after each big hit.
"It was an incredible energy in the ballpark and rightfully so," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "Charlie has earned that kind of adulation over a long period of time. He certainly adds to that loose, relaxed vibe. He's laid-back. He believes in our hitters. I think he's going to make sure our hitters know that. Our hitters looked like they believe in themselves today."
While Hamels struggled, Phillies ace Aaron Nola shutdown a potent Cubs lineup. Nola allowed three hits and a run in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
Nola is now 11-3 with a 3.56 ERA. He threw 105 pitches and got 28 called strikes.
Kapler said Nola has the ability to make strikes look like balls, especially on pitches to the outside of the plate against right-handers and the inside of the plate against left-handers.
"Guys just read it as a ball," Kapler said, "and it turns into a strike."
Even Nola with his .085 batting average got in on the hitting fun with an RBI single off Hamels in the second inning.
The Phillies will go for the series weep when they host the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.
