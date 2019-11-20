Complete coverage of the resumption of the Pleasantville vs. Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal. The game resumed in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia after it was interrupted Friday night by shooting that injured two people and killed 10-year-old Micah Tennant. Camden beat Pleasantville 22-0 in the game. 

A moment of silence was held before the game for Tennant, who died Wednesday morning.

Complete coverage of the event: 

Pleasantville's playoff run ends with a loss to Camden.

Eagles try to easy some of Pleasantville's pain. 

Gallery from the game and pregame. 

