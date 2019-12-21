Records: Cowboys 7-7; Eagles 7-7
Line: Cowboys by 2½ points
Over/under: 48
TV announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (Fox)
Forecast: Partly cloudy with high of 44 degrees. (National Weather Service)
My pick (season record: 9-5): Eagles' playoff quest comes to an end. Cowboys 28, Eagles 20
Last time met: The Cowboys jumped to a 27-7 lead and coasted to a 37-10 victory at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 20. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 111 yards. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper had 106 receiving yards. The Eagles' only touchdown was a 28-yard pass from Carson Wentz to tight end Dallas Goedert.
Eagles' best-case scenario: They win, then beat the New York Giants next week to clinch the NFC East title. Wentz throws two touchdown passes to wide receiver Greg Ward. Running back Miles Sanders rushes for 100 yards. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws two interceptions. Elliott is kept in check.
Eagles' worst-case scenario: The Cowboys win to clinch the NFC East. The Eagles fall behind early again and can't catch up. Wentz loses two fumbles and struggles to get into a rhythm. Prescott throws three touchdown passes. Elliott rushes for 150 yards.
Keep an eye on: Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (No. 20). Elliott is the main back, but Pollard is almost as dangerous. The 6-foot, 209-pound rookie is averaging 5.6 yard per carry and rushed for 131 yards against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
Notable numbers
Cowboys lead series 69-52 ... Cowboys have won last four meetings and are 7-3 in their last 10 games vs. Eagles ... Cowboys are 8-2 in last 10 games at Lincoln Financial Field. ... Eagles are 4-3 at the Linc this season. ... Cowboys are 3-4 in road games this season. ... Eagles had five players selected for the Pro Bowl. Cowboys had four.
Assessing the offenses
Eagles: Wentz has rallied the team to victories in back-to-back weeks, despite a questionable supporting cast. Rookie Miles Sanders is coming off his best game. Wide receiver Greg Ward has been a pleasant surprise. Tight end Zach Ertz leads the team with 84 receptions. Ertz, guard Brandon Brooks and center Jason Kelce made the Pro Bowl. Right tackle Lane Johnson will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury.
Cowboys: Prescott and Elliott lead a talented offense. Prescott is expected to play despite a shoulder injury. Elliott has rushed for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cooper tops the team with 71 receptions and eight receiving TDs. Veteran tight end Jason Witten is a reliable receiver and blocker. Tackle Tyron Smith, guard Zack Martin and center Travis Frederick made the Pro Bowl.
EDGE TO COWBOYS
Assessing the defenses
Eagles: They did not play well against the Redskins. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill will miss the rest of the season with a back injury. End Derek Barnett may return to the lineup. Cornerback Avonte Maddox struggled against the Redskins. Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox seems to be wearing down. End Brandon Graham leads the team with 7½ sacks. Safety Malcolm Jenkins has 101 tackles.
Cowboys: They've been inconsistent for most of the year, but they played well against the Rams. Linebackers Sean Lee, Jaylen Smith and Leighton Vander Esch are the strength of the defense. End Robert Quinn leads the team with nine and a half sacks. Former Eagle Michael Bennett has 6½ sacks.
EDGE TO COWBOYS
Assessing the coaches
Eagles: Doug Pederson has them on track for a third straight playoff berth.
Cowboys: Jason Garrett needs to make a playoff run to keep his job.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Intangibles
Eagles: They've done a great job of fighting through injuries.
Cowboys: Won't be fazed by playing at the Linc.
EDGE TO EAGLES
Other views
Demetrio Teniente, Dallas Morning News
"During the Cowboys' second three-game losing streak of the season, there was much talk about who was the most to blame. ... For some it was simple: Get ride of Jason Garrett. The only other take was that Jerry Jones' hubris as the owner and general manager was to blame."
Key matchup
Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) vs. Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70). This is a matchup of two of the NFL's best. Cox has been playing over 90 percent of the defensive snaps down the stretch and has been showing signs of wearing down. Martin and center Travis Frederick pose a huge challenge for him.
