With the high school baseball season on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so are the college plans of many high school players.
Dozens of juniors and seniors were hoping to impress college coaches this spring and lock down NCAA Division I and II scholarship offers, or even spots on D-III teams, but the pandemic has kept recruiters and players at home.
“This stinks,” Ocean City High School junior shortstop James Mancini said, “especially knowing how hard I worked in the offseason to get to where I wanted to be. Now, I might not even have the chance to perform on the field. It really does stink.”
Junior season can be a key year for high school baseball players.
“If you’re a hitter, junior year is the biggest year,” said Mainland Regional junior center fielder Mark Elliott, of Somers Point. “The colleges have seen you enough times. This is their final look at you, and if they like you a lot, they’ll put some (scholarship) money on the table for you.
This spring also would have been critical for late-blooming seniors, according to Keith Gorman, the former Cumberland County College coach and current head coach of Barton College, a Division II school in North Carolina.
“My heart breaks for these kids,” Gorman said. “Some of the seniors really needed this year to pop up on somebody’s list or get included as a walk-on somewhere. It’s a tough time for them.”
The biggest issue for high school players and college coaches is the uncertainty of the current situation.
“We don’t when this is going to be done,” Gorman said. “We can’t even set up a schedule for what we want to do moving forward to make up for this loss time. Summer ball has always been important, but I don't think anybody knows what's going to happen with that.”
High school players can catch the attention of college coaches during summer travel tournaments and showcase events. But high school baseball gives college coaches a unique insight into players.
“It’s an opportunity for us to see players competing on a large scale,” Gorman said. “In summer ball, there’s a tournament every weekend and a champion every weekend. We were looking forward to being at the state tournament games. You kind of get to see if the kid is a winner or not.”
Mainland's Elliott has reached out to colleges to tell them he’s doing his best to stay in baseball shape.
The Red Raiders' Mancini has done the same thing. He worked out six days a week to get ready for this spring baseball season, often at the Second 2 None training facility in Absecon.
“I’m just keeping the same mindset,” Mancini said. “Just trusting and believing that the hard work I’ve done is going to get to me to where I need to be.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.