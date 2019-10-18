Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jermaine Kent of Cumberland Regional High School and Kimberly Zarate of Vineland were the individual winners at the Cumberland County Cross Country Championships on Thursday in Millville.
Kent, a junior, won the boys 5K race in 18 minutes, 16.04 seconds and led Cumberland to the team championship. Zarate, a senior, won the girls 5K race by more than 34 seconds in 22:05.56 and helped Vineland to a second-place finish. Millville won the girls team title with 26 points. Vineland had 30.
Millville’s Kishan Patel was second in the boys race in 18:18.84. Teammate Zachary Asselta took third in 18:23.25. Cumberland won the team championship with 27 points. Millville was second with 49. The Colts bunched four runners from fifth to eighth place to win it for the second year in a row.
“We lost nine of our top 11 runners from last year, so I’m kind of surprised to see how we’ve progressed the last four weeks,” said Jamie Bagley, the Cumberland boys cross country coach. “Jermaine ran a smart race. He was relaxed and paced himself well in the first mile. That was one of the keys. He was second in the County race last year, and that started him to a really good rest of the season.”
Millville’s Cassidy Blough placed second in the girls race in 22:40.65 to lead her team to the title. Vineland’s Stefaniya Zozulya was third in 22:45.67.
Millville won its fifth county championship in a row and its 11th in the last 12 years. Thunderbolts also finished fifth, sixth, seventh and 10th.
“We were missing three of our top seven runners and ran some jayvee girls, but the team stepped up,” said Raffael Craig, the Millville girls cross country coach. “Cassidy ran great. She put herself in position and held the spot.
“Our fifth runner, freshman Jaionni Jordan, dropped four minutes off her time to finish 10th and clinch it for us.
“They all did well. I’m very proud of our effort. It’s one of our more memorable County Championships.”
