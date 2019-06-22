Sam Daggers knocked in four runs, Dylan Scaranda homered and Brandon Riggs won his fourth decision without a loss as the Northfield Cardinals defeated Hammonton 9-1 in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Friday.
Riggs pitched four shutout innings, giving up four hits, walking none and striking out six.
Daggers went 2 for 3. Scaranda was 3 for 3, including a solo home run and a double. He scored three runs. J.J. Swentkowski went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs.
For Hammonton, Dan Gavlik had two hits, including a double, and knocked in a run.
