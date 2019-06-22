ACBL logo

Sam Daggers knocked in four runs, Dylan Scaranda homered and Brandon Riggs won his fourth decision without a loss as the Northfield Cardinals defeated Hammonton 9-1 in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Friday.

Riggs pitched four shutout innings, giving up four hits, walking none and striking out six.

Daggers went 2 for 3. Scaranda was 3 for 3, including a solo home run and a double. He scored three runs. J.J. Swentkowski went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs.

For Hammonton, Dan Gavlik had two hits, including a double, and knocked in a run.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments