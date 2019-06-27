Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Went 0 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and a strikeout in a 5-1 win over the Reds. He batted second and played center field.
Thursday: The Angels began a four-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The series continues at 10:07 vs. Oakland. Mike Fiers (7-3, 4.20) will start for the A's. Trout is hitting .375 (9 for 24) with four doubles, three homers, nine RBIs, five walks and seven strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .303 (80 for 264) with 22 home runs, 56 RBIs and 63 runs scored in 77 games. He has walked 69 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .461, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS is 1.090.
The Angels are 41-40.
— Press staff reports
