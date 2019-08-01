Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Hit a solo home run in a 9-1 loss to the Tigers in the series finale. It was the 35th homer of the season for Trout, who batted second and was the designated hitter. He also drew a walk and struck out.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: L.A. heads to Cleveland for a three-game series starting at 7:10 p.m. Mike Clevinger (5-2, 2.38) will start for the Indians. Trout has one hit and four walks in eight plate appearances against him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .295 (107 for 363) with 35 home runs, 86 RBIs and 83 runs scored in 103 games. He has walked 84 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .438, his slugging percentage .656 and his OPS 1.094. The Angels are 56-54.
— Press staff reports
