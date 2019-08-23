Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: The Angels were off.
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 5-4 loss to the host Houston Astros in a series opener. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: The series continues at 7:10 p.m. Left-hander Wade Miley (12-3, 3.18) will start for the Astros. Trout is hitting .133 (2 for 15, a double) with one RBI against him.
Stats: Trout is tied for the MLB lead in home runs with the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger. He also leads the AL in slugging percentage and is first in the majors in walks, on-base percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .294 (128 for 436) with 42 home runs, 98 RBIs and 103 runs scored in 123 games. He had 100 walks, including 12 intentional, and 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage was .437, his slugging percentage .654 and his OPS 1.090.
The Angels were 63-68.
