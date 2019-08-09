Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 1 for 4, striking out three times, in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in a 16-4 loss to the Red Sox. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: The series continues at 4:05 p.m. Rick Porcello (10-8, 5.54) will start for Boston. Trout is hitting .286 (10 for 35) with two home runs and eight RBIs against him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .299 (116 for 388) with 38 home runs, 89 RBIs and 89 runs scored in 110 games. He has walked 88 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen nine bases on 11 attempts. His on-base percentage is .439, his slugging percentage .668 and his OPS 1.107.
The Angels are 56-61. — Press staff reports
