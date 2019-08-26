Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 1 for 2 with a walk in an 11-2 loss to the Astros. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: They’ll open a series at home against Texas at 10:07 p.m. Left-hander Mike Minor (11-7, 3.17) is set to start for the Rangers. Trout is hitting .263 (5 for 19) with a solo home run against him.
Stats: Trout began Monday tied for the MLB lead in home runs with the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger and in walks with the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins. Trout also led the majors in on-base percentage and OPS and was first in the AL in slugging percentage.
He is hitting .293 (130 for 443) with 42 home runs, 99 RBIs and 103 runs scored in 125 games. He has 101 walks, including 12 intentional, and 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage is .437, his slugging percentage .648 and his OPS 1.085.
The Angels are 63-70.
