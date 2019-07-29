Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk in a 5-4 win over Baltimore.
Monday: He went 1 for 3 in a 7-2 loss to the visiting Detroit Tigers. Trout batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: The series continues at 10:07 p.m. Drew VerHagen (1-1, 14.40) will start for the Tigers. Trout is 0 for 1 against him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .298 (106 for 356) with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs and 82 runs scored in 101 games. He has walked 82 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage was .441, his slugging percentage .657 and his OPS 1.098. The Angels are 55-53.
