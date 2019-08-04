Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 4 with a run scored in a 7-2 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 1 for 4 in a 6-2 loss to Cleveland. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels stay in Ohio for the 7:10 p.m. opener of a two-game series at Cincinnati. Luis Castillo (10-4, 2.63) is scheduled to start for the Reds. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is leading the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .296 (111 for 375) with 36 home runs, 87 RBIs and 85 runs scored in 106 games. He has walked 85 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .437, his slugging percentage .659 and his OPS 1.096. The Angels are 56-57.
