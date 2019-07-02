Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: Los Angeles’ game at Texas was postponed due to the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Tuesday: Went 0 for 3 but walked three times and score a run in a 9-4 win over the Rangers. He batted second as the designated hitter before moving to center field for the bottom of the eighth inning.
Wednesday: The series will resume at 8:05 p.m. Ariel Jurado (5-3, 3.90 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers. Trout is 2 for 3, including a solo home run, with two walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .294 (83 for 282) with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs and 64 runs scored in 82 games. He has walked 73 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .452, his OPS 1.052.
The Angels are 43-43.
