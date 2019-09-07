Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Was removed from the Angels’ series opener against the White Sox in the bottom of the fifth inning with discomfort in a toe on his right foot. He is considered day to day. Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 2. The Angels won 5-4.
Saturday: Was intentionally walked in the ninth inning and then removed for a pinch-runner during the ninth inning of the Angels' 8-7 win over the White Sox.
Sunday: The series finale is set for 2:10 p.m. Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.75) will start for the Sox. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout is tied for the major league lead in homers with the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso. He leads the majors in walks and on-base percentage and the AL in slugging percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .293 (137 for 470) with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games. He has 110 walks, including 14 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage was .438, his slugging percentage .645 and his OPS 1.082. The Angels are 67-76.
