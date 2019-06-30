Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 — his hit was one of only three the Angels got — with a walk in a 4-0 loss to the visiting Oakland Athletics. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: Went 1 for 4 in a 12-3 loss to the A’s. He batted second and played center field before being removed from the lopsided game after the eighth inning.
Monday: The Angels open a series at Texas at 8:05 p.m. Left-hander Mike Minor (8-4, 2.40) will start for the Rangers. Trout is hitting .286 (4 for 14) with a solo home run against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .297 (83 for 279) with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs and 63 runs scored in 81 games. He has walked 70 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage was .452, his OPS 1.057. The Angels are 42-43.
