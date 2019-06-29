Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 7-2 loss to the Athletics in Oakland. He batted second and played center field.
Before the game, MLB announced Trout was the top vote-getter for the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland. Trout become the first eight-time All-Star in Angels history (Rod Carew made it seven times with the club).
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 — his hit was one of only three the Angels got — with a walk in a 4-0 loss to the A's. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.86) will start for the A’s. Trout is hitting .571 (4 for 7) against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .298 (82 for 275) with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs and 63 runs scored in 80 games. He has walked 70 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage was .454, his OPS 1.065. The Angels are 42-42.
