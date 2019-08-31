Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout misses a fly bal by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Houston. Altuve was safe at third with a triple. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout cools off in the dugout during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles won 5-1 as temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout lets gum hang out of his mouth while in the dugout during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles won 5-1. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (27) signs autographs before the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
The Angels’ Mike Trout laughs while waiting for a decision on a disputed foul ball call as Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis looks on during the fourth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. Below, he keeps cool in the dugout on a day in which the temperature reached 100 degrees. Bottom, he signs for fans before the game.
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout drives in two runs with a single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
This is a 2018 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. This image reflects the 60 man active roster as of Feb. 22, 2018 when this image was taken in Tempe, AZ. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout misses a fly bal by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Houston. Altuve was safe at third with a triple. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout cools off in the dugout during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles won 5-1 as temperatures topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout lets gum hang out of his mouth while in the dugout during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles won 5-1. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (27) signs autographs before the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
The Angels’ Mike Trout laughs while waiting for a decision on a disputed foul ball call as Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis looks on during the fourth inning of the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. Below, he keeps cool in the dugout on a day in which the temperature reached 100 degrees. Bottom, he signs for fans before the game.
Jeffrey McWhorter / associated press
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout works an at-bat against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning of baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout drives in two runs with a single against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols (5) talks to teammate Mike Trout (27) before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 5 with three walks in a 7-6, 15-inning loss to the visiting Boston Red Sox. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with two walks, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 10-4 win over Boston. He batted second and played center field.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The stolen base was the 200th of his career, making him the first player in MLB history to have at least 275 home runs and 200 stolen bases before his age-28 season. Trout turned 28 on Aug. 7, but age-season is defined by a player's age on June 30. He is youngest player in history to reach 200-200. He has 283 homers in his nine-year career.
Quote: "It's a pretty cool accomplishment," said Trout, who hadn't stolen a base since Aug. 14, about the 200-200 milestone in a report by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com. "I was sitting on that one for a while, so I'm just happy I got it over with."
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Left-hander David Price will start for the Red Sox. Trout is hitting .192 (5 for 26) with one RBI against him. Price has struck him out 11 times.
Stats: Trout leads the majors in home runs, walks and on-base percentage. Trout also led the AL in slugging percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .292 (133 for 455) with 43 home runs, 101 RBIs and 105 runs scored in 128 games. He has 106 walks, including 13 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage is .438, his slugging percentage .644 and his OPS 1.082.
The Angels are 65-72.
1 of 23
Fans squeeze forward as they try to get an autograph from Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout before a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) watches a pitch go past as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and the umpire watch during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with Mike Trout during the fourth inning of a spring baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects on a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout walks over to fans to sign autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. The Angels defeated the Royals 10-7. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout eyes but misses snagging a fly ball from Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras for an error in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Contreras, who doubled, scored after advancing on the error. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) singles as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and the home plate umpire look on in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, left, makes a catch on a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Billy Hamilton as Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun, right, backs up Trout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. The Angels defeated the Royals 10-7. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout takes a warm-up swing before batting against Seattle in a spring training game Sunday. MLB Network will show the Angels’ game against Milwaukee on tape delay at 8 p.m. For a gallery of Mike Trout spring training photos, go to PressofAC.com.
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, is congratulated on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) singles as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and the home plate umpire look on in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, watches as Angels' Kole Calhoun scores a run on a wild pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects on a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
GALLERY: Millville's Mike Trout at 2019 spring training
1 of 23
Fans squeeze forward as they try to get an autograph from Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout before a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) watches a pitch go past as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and the umpire watch during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with Mike Trout during the fourth inning of a spring baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, left, and Albert Pujols arrive for practice at their spring baseball training facility in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
This is a 2019 photo of Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels. This image reflects the 2019 active roster as of Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson//////////////////
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects on a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout walks over to fans to sign autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. The Angels defeated the Royals 10-7. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout eyes but misses snagging a fly ball from Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras for an error in the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Contreras, who doubled, scored after advancing on the error. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) singles as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and the home plate umpire look on in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, left, makes a catch on a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Billy Hamilton as Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun, right, backs up Trout during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. The Angels defeated the Royals 10-7. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout takes a warm-up swing before batting against Seattle in a spring training game Sunday. MLB Network will show the Angels’ game against Milwaukee on tape delay at 8 p.m. For a gallery of Mike Trout spring training photos, go to PressofAC.com.
Elaine Thompson / associated press
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, center, is congratulated on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a spring baseball game in Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) singles as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and the home plate umpire look on in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, watches as Angels' Kole Calhoun scores a run on a wild pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 1, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects on a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout arrives for practice at the team's spring baseball training facility in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Millville native Mike Trout’s reported 12-year, $432 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels would be the largest deal in North American sports history.
Chris Carlson / Associated Press
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.