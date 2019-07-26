Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 3 for 7, including two doubles, with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-8, 10-inning loss to the visiting Baltimore Orioles. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 in a 9-3 loss to the Orioles. The hit was his 24th double of the season. Trout batted second and played center field.
Saturday: The series resumes at 9:07 p.m. Aaron Brooks (2-4, 5.16) is set to start for Baltimore. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .299 (103 for 345) with 33 home runs, 83 RBIs and 81 runs scored in 98 games. He has walked 81 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .442, his slugging percentage .661 and his OPS 1.103. The Angels are 54-51.
