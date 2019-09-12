Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Did not play in an 4-3 loss to Cleveland in the series finale. He has not played since Saturday. He was in the starting lineup Sunday but was scratched two hours before first pitch due to ongoing right toe discomfort. On Tuesday, he underwent a cryoablation procedure to alleviate the pain.
Thursday: The Angels were.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series 10:07 p.m. at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays didn't have a starter designated as of Thursday afternoon. The Los Angeles Times reported, "doctors told Trout, who will decide later if he must undergo an offseason operation to address his condition, he will not make his foot worse by playing out the remainder of the season."
Stats: Trout began Thursday leading the majors in walks and on-base percentage and the AL in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .291 (137 for 470) with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games. He had 110 walks, including 14 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage was .438, his slugging percentage .645 and his OPS 1.083. The Angels were 67-80.
— Press staff reports
