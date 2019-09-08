Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Was intentionally walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and then removed for a pinch-runner during the ninth inning of the Angels' 8-7 win over the White Sox. He was out of the starting lineup one day after being removed from a game in the fifth inning due to toe discomfort on his right foot.
Sunday: Was in the starting lineup before being scratched about two hours before first pitch.
Monday: The Angels open a series at home against Cleveland at 10:07 p.m. Shane Bieber (13-7, 3.24) is scheduled to start for the Indians. Trout is 1 for (a double) against him.
Stats: Trout is tied for the major league lead in homers with the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso. He leads the majors in walks and on-base percentage and the AL in slugging percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .293 (137 for 470) with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games. He has 110 walks, including 14 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage was .438, his slugging percentage .645 and his OPS 1.082. The Angels are 67-76.
