Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs in a 6-5 win over the White Sox. He batted second as the Angels’ designated hitter. His two-run single in the seventh inning highlighted Los Angeles’ four-run rally.
Sunday: Did not play in a 9-2 win over the White Sox in the series finale.
Monday: The Angels play at Texas at 8:05 p.m. Monday. Left-hander Kolby Allard (1-0, 4.50) will start for the Rangers. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs and slugging percentage and is first in the majors in walks, on-base percentage and OPS. He is hitting .298 (123 for 413) with 41 home runs (matching his career high set in 2015), 96 RBIs and 99 runs scored in 118 games. He has walked 98 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen 10 bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage is .444, his slugging percentage .666 and his OPS 1.110.
— Press staff reports
