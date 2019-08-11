Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Hit a home run, was hit by a pitch, drove in three runs and scored two to lead the Angels to a 12-4 victory over the Red Sox. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3 before being replaced in the top of the eighth inning of the lopsided game.
Fenway Park had been the last of the 15 American League ballparks in which Trout had never homered. His home run was a two-run shot in the sixth inning that put the Angels up 5-1.
The home run cleared the Green Monster, traveling an estimated 428 feet, according to Statcast, Rhett Bollinger wrote in a story for MLB.com.
Sunday: Went 0 for 3 with two walks in a 10-inning, 5-4 win over the Red Sox. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: The Angels will be back home to open an interleague series against Pittsburgh at 10:07 p.m. Mitch Keller (0-1, 10.50) will start for the Pirates. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .297 (117 for 394) with 39 home runs, 92 RBIs and 91 runs scored in 112 games. He has walked 90 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen nine bases on 11 attempts. His on-base percentage is .439, his slugging percentage .668 and his OPS 1.107.
The Angels are 58-61.
— Press staff reports
