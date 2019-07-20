Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 4 in a 10-0 loss to the Mariners. Seattle’s Mike Leake retired the first 24 batters before Luis Rengifo led off the top of the ninth with the Angels’ only hit. The next batter walked, but Leake then retired the next three batters to complete the shutout.
Saturday: Hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning to cap a 6-2 win over the Mariners. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a walk.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:10 p.m. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 5.01) will start for the Mariners. Trout is hitting .429 (3 for 7) with one home run, four RBIs and three walks against him.
Stats: Trout leads the American League in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and leads the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .300 (97 for 323) with 31 home runs, 78 RBIs and 76 runs scored in 93 games. He has walked 77 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .448, his slugging percentage .659 and his OPS 1.108. The Angels are 51-49.
