Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 4 in a 9-3 loss to the visiting Baltimore Orioles. The hit was his 24th double of the season. Trout batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the Angels' 9-8 loss to Baltimore. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 1 for 5.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Dylan Bundy (5-11, 5.14 ERA) is scheduled to start for the O’s. Trout is hitting .444 (4 for 9) with two solo home runs against him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .297 (104 for 350) with 34 home runs, 85 RBIs and 82 runs scored in 99 games. He has walked 81 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .439, his slugging percentage .663 and his OPS 1.102. The Angels are 54-52.
