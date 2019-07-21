Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Hit a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning to cap a 6-2 win over the Mariners. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4 with a walk.
Sunday: Hit a solo home run and walked in a 9-3 win over the Mariners. He hit his home run leading off the seventh inning. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.
Monday: The Angels are off. They open a two-game series against the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. The Dodgers are the home team.
Stats: Trout leads the American League in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and leads the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .300 (98 for 327) with 32 home runs, 79 RBIs and 79 runs scored in 94 games. He has walked 77 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .448, his slugging percentage .664 and his OPS 1.111. The Angels are 52-49.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.