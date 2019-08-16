Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 4 for 4, including a solo home run, scored four runs and walked in an 8-7 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Hit a solo home run and threw a runner out at third base in a 7-2 loss to the White Sox. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4. The outfield assist was his fifth of the season.
Saturday: The series continues at 9:07 p.m. Chicago had not announced its starting pitcher.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in slugging percentage, is tied for the MLB lead in home runs and leads the majors in walks, on-base percentage and OPS. He is hitting .298 (117 for 402) with 41 home runs (matching his career high set in 2015), 94 RBIs and 98 runs scored in 117 games. He has walked 97 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen 10 bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage is .444, his slugging percentage .668 and his OPS 1.112.
