Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Trout hit his 36th home run, tying him for the major league lead with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, in a 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Trout, batting second and playing center field, also hit his 25th double of the season, walked and struck out.
Saturday: The series continued in Cleveland in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Sunday: The series concludes 1:10 p.m. in Cleveland. Shane Bieber (10-4, 3.40) will start for the Indians. Trout has never faced him
Stats: Trout entered Saturday leading the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .297 (109 for 367) with 36 home runs, 87 RBIs and 84 runs scored in 104 games. He has walked 85 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .440, his slugging percentage .665 and his OPS 1.105. The Angels are 56-55.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.