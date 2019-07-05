Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 2 for 4, hitting his 25th home run of the season, in a 9-3 loss to the Rangers. He walked and scored another run. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: The Angels began a three-game series in Houston, their final series before the All-Star break. That game ended too late for this edition.
Saturday: The series continues 7:15 p.m. in Houston. Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.28) will start for the Astros. Trout is hitting .267 (4 for 15) with a homer, two RBIs, three walks and five strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .299 (87 for 291) with 25 home runs, 62 RBIs and 68 runs scored in 84 games. He has walked 74 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .454, best in the majors, and his OPS is 1.079. His 25 homers are tied for the American League lead.
The Angels are 44-44.
— Press staff reports
