Mike Trout, who turns 28 Wednesday, is a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels. The 2009 Millville High School graduate was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: Went 2 for 3, including a solo homer, stole a base, walked and made his second error of the season, a fielding error, in a 7-4 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: Went 1 for 3, including a solo home run, with a walk and two runs scored in a 7-4 loss to the Reds. He batted second and played center field.
Wednesday: The Angels are off. They will open a series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .299 (114 for 381) with 38 home runs, 89 RBIs and 88 runs scored in 108 games. He has walked 87 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen nine bases on 11 attempts. His on-base percentage is .440, his slugging percentage .672 and his OPS 1.112. The Angels are 56-59.
Career stats: Through Monday night, he was hitting .306 (1,300 for 4,248) in 1,172 games. He had 277 home runs, 736 RBIs and 879 runs. He also had hit 250 doubles and 45 triples.
Hall of Fame company: He was one of four players with at least 1,300 hits and 750 walks before turning 28. The others: Jimmie Foxx, Mel Ott and Mickey Mantle.
He was one of three American League players with 1,300 hits and 190 steals before turning 28. The others were Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker.
Birthday party: Six times he has played on his birthday. His stats: .304 (7 for 23), four home runs and five RBIs.
Todd Helton, Derrek Lee, Mark Reynolds, Alex Rodriguez and Al Simmons are the only players to have homered on five different birthdays.
Homer happy: Only Alex Rodriguez (322), Jimmie Foxx (302), Eddie Mathews (299), Ken Griffey Jr. (294), Albert Pujols (282) and Mickey Mantle (280) hit more home runs before their 28th birthday.
Nobody does it better: His career WAR (wins above replacement), as calculated by baseballreference.com, is 71.6, the highest in major league history by a position player before his 28th birthday. Ty Cobb is second at 69.0.
