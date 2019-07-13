Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Doubled twice, homered and drove in six runs as the Angels defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 13-0. Two Angels combined to pitch a no-hitter. Batting second and playing center field, he finished 3 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.
Saturday: Hit his sixth home run in the past seven games to help the Angels beat Seattle 9-2. The homer was a two-run shot in the third inning. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 4.94) will start for the Mariners. Trout is 3 for 6, including a double and a home run, with four RBIs and three walks against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .306 (95 for 310) with 30 home runs, most in the AL, 75 RBIs and 74 runs scored in 89 games. He has walked 77 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .456, best in the majors, and his OPS is 1.124. The Angels are 47-46.
