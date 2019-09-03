Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Monday: The Angels were off.
Tuesday: Hit a solo home run and walked in a 7-5 loss to the Athletics in Oakland. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 3.
Wednesday: The series continues at 10:07 p.m. Tanner Roark (8-8, 4.04 ERA) will start for the A’s. Trout is hitting .222 (2 for 9) against him.
Stats: Trout is tied for the major league lead in home runs with the Mets' Peter Alonso and the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger. He leads the majors in walks and on-base percentage and leads the AL in slugging percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .293 (135 for 461) with 44 home runs, 102 RBIs and 107 runs scored in 130 games. He has 108 walks, including 13 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage is .440, his slugging percentage .646 and his OPS 1.086.
The Angels are 65-74.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.