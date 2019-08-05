Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Went 1 for 4 in a 6-2 loss to Cleveland. He batted second and played center field.
Monday: Went 2 for 3, including a solo home run, stole a base, walked and made his second error of the season, a fielding error, in a 7-4 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: The series finale is 7:10 p.m. Anthony DeSclafani (6-6, 4.07) will start for the Reds. Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs, RBIs, slugging percentage and OPS and the majors in walks and on-base percentage. He is hitting .299 (113 for 378) with 37 home runs, 88 RBIs and 86 runs scored in 107 games. He has walked 86 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen nine bases on 11 attempts. His on-base percentage is .440, his slugging percentage .667 and his OPS 1.106. The Angels are 56-58.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.