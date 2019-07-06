Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 1 for 3 with a solo home run, his 26th of the season, in the eighth inning that stood as the deciding run in a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros. He also walked once, batting second and playing center field.
Saturday: The series continued in Houston in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Sunday: The Angels play their final game before the All-Star break at 2:10 p.m. Jose Urquidy (0-0, 4.91) will start for Houston. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .299 (88 for 294) with 26 home runs, 63 RBIs and 69 runs scored in 85 games. He has walked 75 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .454, best in the majors, and his OPS is 1.087. His 26 homers are the most in the American League.
The Angels are 45-44.
— Press staff reports
