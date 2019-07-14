Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Saturday: Hit his sixth home run in the past seven games to help the Angels beat Seattle 9-2. The homer was a two-run shot in the third inning. Batting second and playing center field, he went 1 for 4.
Sunday: Went 0 for 1 before being removed from a 6-3 win over the Mariners in the top of the third inning due to right calf tightness.
He will have an MRI exam Monday, according to a story by Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
“I don't think it's that serious,” Trout said in Bollinger's report. “I think they're just being cautious. Calves are tough. You want it to be one or two days and not six weeks."
Trout lined out to first in his only plate appearance against Yusei Kikuchi. The outfielder didn't emerge from the dugout to start the third, with Kole Calhoun moving over from right field to center and David Fletcher moving from shortstop to right.
Starting before the All-Star break, Trout was on an offensive tear even by his lofty standards. He had eight homers and 18 RBIs in his previous seven games, becoming just the sixth player in AL history to reach those totals in a seven-game span.
Monday: The Angels will open a series against Houston at 10:07 p.m. Monday. Framber Valdez (3-5, 5.28) is set to start for the Astros. Trout is 0 for 3 with a walk against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .305 (95 for 311) with 30 home runs, most in the AL, 75 RBIs and 74 runs scored in 90 games. He has walked 77 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .455, best in the majors, and his OPS is 1.121. The Angels are 48-46.
