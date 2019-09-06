Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Trout hit his major-league lead-tying 45th homer, a 455-foot shot in the first inning, in a 10-6 loss to Oakland. Batting second and playing center field, he went 2 for 3 with a walk, three runs and two RBIs.
Friday: Was removed from the Angels' series opener against the White Sox in the bottom of the fifth inning with discomfort in a toe on his right foot. He is considered day to day. Batting second and playing center field, he went 0 for 2. The Angels won 5-4.
Saturday: The series continues at 7:10 p.m. Dylan Covey (1-7, 6.88) will start for Chicago. Trout is 1 for 3 against him.
Stats: Trout is tied for the major league lead in homers with the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso. He led the majors in walks and on-base percentage and the AL in slugging percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .293 (137 for 470) with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 133 games. He has 109 walks, including 13 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage is .437, his slugging percentage .645 and his OPS 1.082. The Angels are 66-76.
— Press staff reports
