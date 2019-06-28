Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Thursday: Went 1 for 4 with an RBI in an 8-3 win over the host Oakland Athletics in the opener of a four-game series. He batted second and played center field.
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a a 7-2 loss to the A's. He batted second and played center field.
Before the game, MLB announced Trout was the leading vote-getter for the July 9 All-Star Game in Cleveland. Trout become the first eight-time All-Star in Angels history (Rod Carew made it seven times with the club).
Saturday: The series resumes at 10:07 p.m. Left-hander Brett Anderson (7-5, 4.26) will start for Oakland. Trout is hitting .167 (2 for 12, a pair of doubles) against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .298 (81 for 268) with 22 home runs, 57 RBIs and 63 runs scored in 79 games. He has walked 69 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .453, his OPS was 1.067.
The Angels are 42-41.
