Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Tuesday: Did not play in a 7-2 win over the Astros. Trout is day to day with a calf injury.
Wednesday: The series resumed in L.A. against Houston in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Thursday: The series concludes 9:07 p.m. Wade Miley (7-4, 3.32) will start for the Astros. Trout is hitting .167 (2 for 12) with a double, an RBI and two strikeouts against him.
Stats: Trout is hitting .305 (95 for 311) with 30 home runs, most in the AL, 75 RBIs, also tops in the AL, and 74 runs scored in 90 games. He had walked 77 times, most in the major leagues, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts.
His on-base percentage is .455, best in the majors, his OPS 1.121. The Angels are 50-46.
