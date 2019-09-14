Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Did not play in the Angels’ series opener at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dealing with a foot injury for which he received cryoablation treatment Monday, he has not played since appearing as a pinch-hitter Sept. 7. He remains day-to-day.
Saturday: Was not in the starting lineup but said in a story by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com that he plans to play Sunday.
Sunday: The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (11-3, 3.51) is scheduled to start for the Rays. Trout is hitting .429 (3 for 7) with two doubles and a solo home run against him.
Stats: Trout began Saturday leading the majors in walks and on-base percentage and the AL in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS.
He was hitting .291 (137 for 470) with 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 110 runs scored in 134 games. He had 110 walks, including 14 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage was .438, his slugging percentage .645 and his OPS 1.083. The Angels were 67-81.
