Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Friday: Went 0 for 4 in a 5-4 loss to the host Houston Astros in a series opener. He batted second and played center field.
Saturday: Went 1 for 5 with an RBI in a 5-2 loss to the Astros. He batted second and played center field.
Sunday: The series finale is at 2:10 p.m. Houston had not announced its starting pitcher.
Stats: Trout is tied for the MLB lead in home runs with the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger. He also leads the AL in slugging percentage and is first in the majors in walks, on-base percentage and OPS.
He is hitting .294 (129 for 441) with 42 home runs, 99 RBIs and 103 runs scored in 124 games. He has 100 walks, including 12 intentional, and 10 stolen bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage is .435, his slugging percentage .649 and his OPS 1.083.
The Angels are 63-69.
Nickname: Trout is wearing his nickname, “KIIIIID,” on his jersey this weekend as part of MLB’s three-day Players Weekend. The nickname “came from clubhouse banter with teammates,” Rhett Bollinger reported for MLB.com.
Coming up: The Angels will be off Monday and home Tuesday and Wednesday to play Texas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.