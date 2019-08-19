Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Sunday: Did not play in a 9-2 win over the visiting Chicago White Sox in the series finale.
Monday: Went 2 for 6 with a run scored in an 8-7, 11-inning loss to the Texas Rangers in their series opener. He batted second and played center field.
Tuesday: The teams will play a day-night doubleheader at 2:05 and 8:05 p.m. Left-hander Brock Burke will make his major league debut for Texas in the first game, which is a makeup from July 1. Scheduled to start for the Rangers in the nightcap is left-handed rookie Joe Palumbo (0-1, 11.00). Trout has not faced him.
Stats: Trout leads the AL in home runs and slugging percentage and first in the majors in walks, on-base percentage and OPS. He is hitting .298 (125 for 419) with 41 home runs (matching his career high set in 2015), 96 RBIs and 100 runs scored in 118 games. He has walked 98 times, including 11 intentional, and stolen 10 bases on 12 attempts. His on-base percentage is .443, his slugging percentage .661 and his OPS 1.104.
The Angels are.62-65.
