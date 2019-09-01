Mike Trout, 28, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.

Saturday: Went 1 for 3 with two walks, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 10-4 win over Boston. He batted second and played center field.

The stolen base was the 200th of his career, making him the first player in MLB history to have at least 275 home runs and 200 stolen bases before his age-28 season. Trout turned 28 on Aug. 7, but age-season is defined by a player’s age on June 30.

He is youngest player in history to reach 200-200, reaching the milestone nearly a year earlier than the previous record holder, Barry Bonds, did. Trout has 283 homers in his nine-year career.

Quote: “It’s a pretty cool accomplishment,” said Trout, who hadn’t stolen a base since Aug. 14, about the 200-200 milestone in a report by Rhett Bollinger on MLB.com. “I was sitting on that one for a while, so I’m just happy I got it over with.”

Sunday: Went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Red Sox in the final game of their series. He batted second and played center field.

Monday: An off day for the Angels. They will open a three-game series at Oakland on Tuesday night.

Stats: Trout leads the majors in home runs, walks and on-base percentage. Trout also leads the AL in slugging percentage and OPS. He is hitting .293 (134 for 458) with 43 home runs, 101 RBIs and 106 runs scored in 129 games. He has 107 walks, including 13 intentional, and 11 stolen bases on 13 attempts. His on-base percentage is .439, his slugging percentage .642 and his OPS 1.081.

The Angels are 65-73.

— Press staff, wire reports

