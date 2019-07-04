Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Went 2 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs in a 6-2 win over the Rangers. He also struck out three times in the win.
Thursday: He was set to start in center field and bat second in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series 8:10 p.m. at the Houston Astros. Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.86) will start for Houston. Trout is hitting .132 (5 for 28) with two homers and seven walks in his career against the former Cy Young winner and eight-time all-star.
Stats: Trout is hitting .296 (85 for 287) with 24 home runs, 61 RBIs and 66 runs scored in 83 games. He has walked 73 times, most in the major leagues, including 11 intentional, and stolen eight bases on 10 attempts. His on-base percentage is .452, his OPS 1.068.
The Angels are 44-43.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.